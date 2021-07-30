Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Delta variant concerns contribute to drop in consumer optimism
Jul 30, 2021

We ask how big oil companies plan to utilize their incoming wave of expected profits. Then we head over to France, where a "health pass" is about to make the rounds.

Segments From this episode

How are consumers feeling about the economy?

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 30, 2021
There have been signs of robust economic growth, but consumer concerns are rising ... along with the surge of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Some economists worry that the latest COVID-19 delta variant surge will make shoppers pull back again.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Oil companies are expected to report a good quarter. So what'll they do with the profits?

by Andy Uhler
Jul 30, 2021
Usually they'd plow them back into drilling new wells. But right now, that's not what investors want.
A general view of an Exxon Mobil refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands in April 2020. Exxon-Mobil and Chevron report their earnings on Friday to optimistic investors.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos via Getty Images
COVID-19

In France, consumers and business owners react to new "health pass"

by John Laurenson
Jul 30, 2021
The health pass requires people to show proof of vaccination before going into cafés, restaurants and bars, among other venues, along with some forms of transportation.
A man shows his health pass to a vendor before sitting at a coffee shop in Benerville-sur-Mer on July 27.
Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
