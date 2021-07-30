Delta variant concerns contribute to drop in consumer optimism
We ask how big oil companies plan to utilize their incoming wave of expected profits. Then we head over to France, where a "health pass" is about to make the rounds.
Segments From this episode
How are consumers feeling about the economy?
There have been signs of robust economic growth, but consumer concerns are rising ... along with the surge of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Oil companies are expected to report a good quarter. So what'll they do with the profits?
Usually they'd plow them back into drilling new wells. But right now, that's not what investors want.
In France, consumers and business owners react to new "health pass"
The health pass requires people to show proof of vaccination before going into cafés, restaurants and bars, among other venues, along with some forms of transportation.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director