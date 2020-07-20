Jul 20, 2020
What will the next COVID-19 relief package look like?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The fight on Capitol Hill continues over how to support the U.S. economy as the pandemic rages on. Tesla's upcoming earnings report could make it eligible to join the S&P 500. And, emergency help for farmers during COVID-19.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Where does Congress stand on another COVID-19 relief package?
The House has passed a $3 trillion relief bill. Senate Republicans are expected to roll out their own package this week.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Tesla's next quarterly earnings could make it eligible to join the S&P 500
What does joining the stock index mean for a company?
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Farmers are struggling in the pandemic economy
A study finds emergency government money will make up more than a third of farm income.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director