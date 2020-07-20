Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

What will the next COVID-19 relief package look like?
Jul 20, 2020

The fight on Capitol Hill continues over how to support the U.S. economy as the pandemic rages on. Tesla's upcoming earnings report could make it eligible to join the S&P 500. And, emergency help for farmers during COVID-19.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Where does Congress stand on another COVID-19 relief package?

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Alex Schroeder
Jul 20, 2020
The House has passed a $3 trillion relief bill. Senate Republicans are expected to roll out their own package this week.
Senate Republicans are expected to roll out another coronavirus relief package proposal this week.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Tesla's next quarterly earnings could make it eligible to join the S&P 500

by Justin Ho
Jul 20, 2020
What does joining the stock index mean for a company?
Joining the S&P 500 could help boost Tesla stock prices and help the company raise cash.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

Farmers are struggling in the pandemic economy

by Peggy Lowe
Jul 20, 2020
A study finds emergency government money will make up more than a third of farm income.
Dairy cows in a field at Grazing Plains Farm near Newton in central Kansas.
Courtesy of Jason Schmidt
Music from the episode

Cars Cookin' On 3 Burners

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
