Nov 30, 2020
The Biden economic team begins to take shape
Names are leaking out for who Biden is expected to pick for top-level economic positions in his administration. Plus, what a working coronavirus vaccine would mean for Zoom. And, the Biden-Harris team's ambitious pandemic response plan.
Segments From this episode
President-elect Joe Biden expected to announce nominees for top economic positions Tuesday
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Zoom's fate tied to future of remote work
The company could face headwinds once COVID-19 restrictions are reduced.
Biden prioritizes ambitious pandemic response plan
Biden can change things like messaging from day one in the White House. But other action will require Congress.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director