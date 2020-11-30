Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

The Biden economic team begins to take shape
Nov 30, 2020

The Biden economic team begins to take shape

Names are leaking out for who Biden is expected to pick for top-level economic positions in his administration. Plus, what a working coronavirus vaccine would mean for Zoom. And, the Biden-Harris team's ambitious pandemic response plan.

Segments From this episode

President-elect Joe Biden expected to announce nominees for top economic positions Tuesday

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
COVID-19

Zoom's fate tied to future of remote work

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 30, 2020
The company could face headwinds once COVID-19 restrictions are reduced.
A cat takes part in a Zoom call in Milan, Italy, this May.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
COVID-19

Biden prioritizes ambitious pandemic response plan

by Kimberly Adams
Nov 30, 2020
Biden can change things like messaging from day one in the White House. But other action will require Congress.
President-elect Joe Biden listens to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris make a statement at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on Nov. 16, 2020.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Hard Times Paramore

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
