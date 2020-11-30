One of the most talked-about companies this year is Zoom Video Communications, provider of the video-conferencing software that many of us have been using since the pandemic started.

Zoom reports its earnings later today. While the company’s been on a roll, uncertainty lies ahead.

(Full disclosure: The interviews for this story were done on Zoom, after a Marketplace news meeting on Zoom.)

“The entire world is sort of doing everything on Zoom. I mean it’s become one of those verbs like ‘Kleenex’ or ‘Zamboni’ or ‘Xerox,’ ” said Dan Romanoff, who covers the tech sector at Morningstar. Romanoff said many companies plan to let their workers keep working remotely after the pandemic.

“I don’t think we’re going to go back to everyone going to the office,” he said.

Still, Zoom could face headwinds once COVID-19 restrictions on work and social life are eased, said Scott Kessler, an analyst at consultancy Third Bridge. “How sustainable is the momentum as the world hopefully normalizes?” he asked.

When promising news on COVID-19 vaccines drives drug company stocks up, it tends to drag stock in Zoom and other remote communication companies down.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Are states ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccines? Claire Hannan, executive director of the nonprofit Association of Immunization Managers, which represents state health officials, said states have been making good progress in their preparations. And we could have several vaccines pretty soon. But states still need more funding, she said. Hannan doesn’t think a lack of additional funding would hold up distribution initially, but it could cause problems down the road. “It’s really worrisome that Congress may not pass funding or that there’s information circulating saying that states don’t need additional funding,” she said. How is the service industry dealing with the return of coronavirus restrictions? Without another round of something like the Paycheck Protection Program, which kept a lot of businesses afloat during the pandemic’s early stages, the outlook is bleak for places like restaurants. Some in the San Francisco Bay Area, for example, only got one week of indoor dining back before cases rose and restrictions went back into effect. Restaurant owners are revamping their business models in an effort to survive while waiting to see if they’ll be able to get more aid. How are hospitals handling the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases? As the pandemic surges and more medical professionals themselves are coming down with COVID, nearly 1 in 5 hospitals in the country report having a critical shortage of staff, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. One of the knock-on effects of staff shortages is that people who have other medical needs are being asked to wait. Read More Collapse