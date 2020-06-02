Zoom to report earnings for first time since pandemic hit
Zoom will report its first-quarter earnings Tuesday. The last time the videoconferencing company reported financial results was before the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything about the way we live — and before so many of us started living our work, school and social lives online. Zoom has facilitated everything from job interviews and virtual funerals to the filming of TV episodes and movies.
Back in early March, Carnegie Mellon University professor Michael Smith said, Zoom was “a cute little videoconferencing platform” that was mostly used by workplaces.
Then came the COVID-19 crisis. “Now it’s almost a verb,” Smith said.
The company has seen a huge surge in users since the pandemic hit, with 300 million daily Zoom meeting participants now. It seems like Zoom is everywhere.
“I don’t think it was thought of like this in its infancy,” said Ian Greenblatt of J.D. Power.
Rapid growth has meant occasional slowdowns and security issues like “Zoombombing.” John Freeman of CFRA says Zoom has to figure out how it can lock people into using its application longer-term.
Third Bridge analyst Scott Kessler said there’s a lot of competition out there from the likes of Google, Microsoft and Facebook.
“They’re all focused on a whole host of other things. Zoom seems to be squarely focused on the opportunity at hand,” Kessler said.
That’s one advantage Zoom has. It really only does one thing, and we all know what that is.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Which businesses are allowed to reopen right now? And which businesses are actually doing so?
As a patchwork of states start to reopen, businesses that fall into a gray area are wondering when they can reopen. In many places, salons are still shuttered. Bars are mostly closed, too, although restaurants may be allowed to ramp up, depending on the state. “It’s kind of all over the place,” said Elizabeth Milito of the National Federation of Independent Business.
Will you be able to go on vacation this summer?
There’s no chance that this summer will be a normal season for vacations either in the U.S. or internationally. But that doesn’t mean a trip will be impossible. People will just have to be smart about it. That could mean vacations closer to home, especially with gas prices so low. Air travel will be possible this summer, even if it is a very different experience than usual.
When does the expanded COVID-19 unemployment insurance run out?
The CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March, authorized extra unemployment payments, increasing the amount of money, and broadening who qualifies. The increased unemployment benefits have an expiration date — an extra $600 per week the act authorized ends on July 31.
You can find answers to more questions here.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.
Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.
Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.
Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!
Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.