With pandemic easing, how long does Zoom stay hot?

Analysts expect Zoom to report strong earnings Tuesday for the quarter that ended in April. The company’s videoconferencing technology has been a mainstay of the pandemic, up there with face masks and hand sanitizer. But can it keep that momentum as the pandemic begins to fade?

As a data analyst who’s also been going to grad school for computer science during the pandemic, Abraar Khan has been spending up to 15 hours a day on Zoom.

“Oh, my God, it’s taken a toll on me for sure. I would really like it to be just the bare minimum of this stuff as possible,” he said.

As in-person life creeps back, the use of videoconferencing will surely slow but not go away, according to analyst Trevor White, with Nucleus Research.

“I don’t know that folks are going to be willing to go back into the office full time in most industries,” he said.

A tightening market could push Zoom to innovate as hybrid meetings become the norm, said analyst Nick Barber, with Forrester.

“Things along the lines of, like, collaborative whiteboards that allow the person who’s not in the office to collaborate on the whiteboard, just as they would be if they were in the office,” Barber said.

While Zoom faces growing competition from giants like Microsoft and Cisco, it’ll take a lot to knock it out of its dominant position, Barber said. After all, it’s the only videoconferencing tool that’s become its own verb.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Why are consumer prices rising? Some shoppers may have noticed that their grocery bills are higher lately. Prices for energy and used cars and trucks are also up. Jayson Lusk, head of the agricultural economics department at Purdue University, said that multiple factors have been pushing up food prices, including China purchasing more American products recently, more people driving and pandemic-related challenges in supply chains and workforces. Also, wages are up, although productivity has been growing faster than labor compensation for decades. “I expect inflation to probably continue for the next half a year, at least,” Lusk said. Read more about inflation here. What does the CDC’s most recent mask guidance mean for stores and their workers? By now you’ve heard the news on that guidance: Vaccinated people no longer need to wear a face mask indoors in most settings. Still, local governments and businesses are permitted to require them. Mask mandates have been tricky, even dangerous, for public-facing businesses to navigate. Retail workers around the country have been harassed and physically attacked while enforcing mask mandates. “The updated guidance has created an impossible situation for retailers,” said Lisa LaBruno, senior executive vice president of retail operations & innovation with the Retail Industry Leaders Association. “There is now ambiguity in expectations, both from retail team members and from customers.” Why do you have to be out of work for more than six months before you’re classified as “long-term unemployed”? After all, people start feeling the stress and financial hardship of long-term unemployment before they hit the 27-week mark. According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.2 million Americans are long-term unemployed. Patrick Carey, an assistant commissioner in the Office of Employment and Unemployment at the statistics bureau, has one explanation. “The breakout of 27 or more weeks accords well with the maximum length of time that many states offer regular unemployment insurance benefits,” Carey said. Read More Collapse