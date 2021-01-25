I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Biden’s “Buy American” plan
Jan 25, 2021

Biden’s “Buy American” plan

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The president is set to sign an executive order Monday in a step toward fulfilling his campaign pledge to strengthen U.S. manufacturing. Plus, how the PPP loan process is going for banks the second time around. And, the longer-term affordable housing crisis that the Biden administration faces.

Segments From this episode

Biden set to sign executive order Monday designed to strengthen "Buy American" rules for government agencies

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Lenders start processing the second round of PPP loans

by Justin Ho
Jan 25, 2021
Bankers say the process is running a lot more smoothly this time, in part because they have a better sense of what to expect.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Biden acts on evictions, foreclosures, but long-term housing crisis looms

by Amy Scott
Jan 25, 2021
But how much can the federal government do about affordability?
Demonstrators at the Cancel Rent and Mortgages rally in Minneapolis in June. The U.S. faces a housing shortage and affordability crisis.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Go It Alone Beck

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Corporations offer to help with vaccine rollout
COVID-19
Corporations offer to help with vaccine rollout
Biden takes a step toward $15 federal minimum wage
Biden takes a step toward $15 federal minimum wage
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.
Biden orders OSHA to strengthen COVID-19 safety rules
COVID-19
Biden orders OSHA to strengthen COVID-19 safety rules