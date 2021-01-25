Jan 25, 2021
Biden’s “Buy American” plan
The president is set to sign an executive order Monday in a step toward fulfilling his campaign pledge to strengthen U.S. manufacturing. Plus, how the PPP loan process is going for banks the second time around. And, the longer-term affordable housing crisis that the Biden administration faces.
Segments From this episode
Biden set to sign executive order Monday designed to strengthen "Buy American" rules for government agencies
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Lenders start processing the second round of PPP loans
Bankers say the process is running a lot more smoothly this time, in part because they have a better sense of what to expect.
Biden acts on evictions, foreclosures, but long-term housing crisis looms
But how much can the federal government do about affordability?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director