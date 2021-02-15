Feb 15, 2021
Bare arenas becoming a sore sight for sports, entertainment sponsors
The CDC has new guidelines for the reopening of schools. New York Fashion Week has virtually begun.
Segments From this episode
CDC releases new guidelines for school reopenings
Among the guidelines is weekly testing for students in high-transmission areas for COVID-19
As New York Fashion Week begins, the clothing industry ponders its future
Looking past the pandemic, comfort and color may be on the horizon.
Empty arenas not a game for sports and entertainment sponsors
Brands are having to rethink how to get home viewers' attention.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director