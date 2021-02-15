The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Bare arenas becoming a sore sight for sports, entertainment sponsors
Feb 15, 2021

Bare arenas becoming a sore sight for sports, entertainment sponsors

The CDC has new guidelines for the reopening of schools. New York Fashion Week has virtually begun.

Segments From this episode

CDC releases new guidelines for school reopenings

Among the guidelines is weekly testing for students in high-transmission areas for COVID-19
As New York Fashion Week begins, the clothing industry ponders its future

by Marielle Segarra
Feb 15, 2021
Looking past the pandemic, comfort and color may be on the horizon.
A model walks the runway for Christopher John Rogers during New York Fashion Week in 2020. This year, the runways are mostly virtual.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Empty arenas not a game for sports and entertainment sponsors

by Andy Uhler
Feb 15, 2021
Brands are having to rethink how to get home viewers' attention.
Attendance restrictions pose a problem for brands trying to reach fans.
Tim Smith/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
