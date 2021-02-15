New York Fashion Week has begun, with mostly virtual shows. It’s been a very strange year for fashion. Sales of clothing and shoes are down, and the things people are buying are geared to comfort.

But that may change. The Biden administration has made deals with Pfizer and Moderna to acquire enough of their coronvirus vaccines by late July to immunize the entire U.S. population.

If things go according to plan, sometime this year life will start getting back to normal.

“The bars will be open, the restaurants will be open, people will be going to weddings with 150-plus people as opposed to small numbers,” said Michael Londrigan, associate professor at the fashion college LIM.

People will buy new clothes to wear to these events. And to their offices, if they still have offices.

The question is, what will they buy? Because, well, a lot of us have gotten used to this whole elastic-waistband, comfortable-shoes thing.

“We’ve been doing it now for close to a year,” Londrigan said. “So I think that there’s going to be a continuation of that.”

Maybe we’ll see dress codes at offices loosen up.

“Comfort is here to stay,” said Bronwyn Cosgrave, host of the fashion podcast “A Different Tweed.” “But if you notice the way people are reacting when they get vaccinated, there is this tremendous sigh of relief.”

She thinks that’ll be expressed in clothing. Dresses. Bright colors. Whatever makes people feel like they’re celebrating.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What happens if some relief funds are not spent? Depending on how you count it, the federal government has put up about $4 trillion of pandemic-related relief so far, from loans to tax cuts to new spending. But, said Marc Goldwein, senior vice president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, “there’s a lot of money still in the pipeline.” Leftover PPP money is sitting in an account. But other expenses, like unemployment, are more like Congress saying, “We’ll spend it if we need to.” But whether this or that program spends everything it was expected to is a very different argument than how much total need is out there in the economy. How should companies compensate their employees’ work-from-home costs? A new survey from the compensation software and data company PayScale found that less than 25% of organizations provided any kind of stipend to employees working from home last year. As companies make some level of working from home permanent, they need to think carefully about their compensation policies because figuring out stipends can get tricky, said Shelly Holt, chief people officer at PayScale. Also, a study from the University of Washington found that about 75% of Americans can’t work exclusively from home. Folks working in health care and at grocery stores among so many others. What is budget reconciliation, and how might Democrats use it to pass COVID relief? Both President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have said they will pass the bill without Republican support using a process called budget reconciliation. In the Senate, “the final vote on any piece of legislation does pass with a simple majority,” said Kelly Whitener, associate professor at Georgetown University. But under Senate rules, you can’t get to that vote unless at least 60 senators agree to end debate. Budget reconciliation is a way around this, but only in very specific cases. It’s a process created in a 1974 budget law that allows senators to bring a bill to a vote with a regular old majority. Read More Collapse