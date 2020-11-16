Nov 16, 2020
Asia signs a trade deal without the U.S.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Fifteen Asia-Pacific countries have signed a major China-backed trade deal. What does it mean that the U.S. has been excluded? Plus, the arrival of Walmart Pet Care. And, New York City businesses try to negotiate on paying rent.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
China, Asia-Pacific countries sign deal to form world's biggest trading bloc
The China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership forms the world’s largest trading bloc.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Walmart unleashes new pet offerings
Can the mega-retailer compete with specialty stores in the nearly $100 billion pet sector?
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Some NYC businesses are trying to negotiate for lower rent
With pandemic restrictions still cutting into revenues, some business owners say they need a break on commercial rent. But not all landlords are willing to negotiate.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director