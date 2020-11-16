Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Asia signs a trade deal without the U.S.
Nov 16, 2020

Asia signs a trade deal without the U.S.

Fifteen Asia-Pacific countries have signed a major China-backed trade deal. What does it mean that the U.S. has been excluded? Plus, the arrival of Walmart Pet Care. And, New York City businesses try to negotiate on paying rent.

China, Asia-Pacific countries sign deal to form world's biggest trading bloc

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Nov 16, 2020
The China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership forms the world’s largest trading bloc.
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (left) and Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh attend the signing ceremony for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact at the ASEAN summit held online in Hanoi on Nov. 15, 2020.
Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images
Walmart unleashes new pet offerings

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 16, 2020
Can the mega-retailer compete with specialty stores in the nearly $100 billion pet sector?
A newly adopted pup gets a belly rub in Escondido, California. More Americans have acquired pets during the pandemic.
Ariana Drehsler/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Some NYC businesses are trying to negotiate for lower rent

by Camille Petersen
Nov 16, 2020
With pandemic restrictions still cutting into revenues, some business owners say they need a break on commercial rent. But not all landlords are willing to negotiate.
Joanne Kwong at one of Pearl River Mart's locations.
Camille Petersen
Music from the episode

Cherry Tomatoes Guustavv

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
