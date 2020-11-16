During the pandemic, many of New York City’s small businesses have struggled to keep up with the city’s expensive commercial rents.

Joanne Kwong, the president of Manhattan retailer Pearl River Mart, said she was paying around $1 million a year in rent for two locations and a warehouse before the pandemic. She said negotiating to try and get a break on her rent is like rolling the dice.

“Our situation is kind of dependent on the whims or the situation of the landlord,” she said.

She said one of Pearl River Mart’s landlords has agreed to reduced rent. Another is demanding 100% of it. Kwong said Pearl River Mart might have to leave that location.

Jawed Farooqi said his revenues have been down almost 60% during the pandemic. He owns a framing store, called Rooq, with three locations in Manhattan. Farooqi said one of his landlords has reduced the rent, another argues about it every month and a third won’t negotiate.

“I was explaining to him that every day I see a new store closing, and he’s like, yeah, you’re right. And I’m like ‘So you know that this is how it is, why do we have to fight?'” he said.

Jawed Farooqi examines a painting at one of Rooq’s locations. (Camille Petersen)

Commercial leases in New York tend to be long and they are not very flexible, said Rachel Meltzer, who teaches urban policy at the New School. And, the city doesn’t have a consistent way of regulating commercial rents, even in normal times, she said. “It’s hard to come up with something systematic in the middle of a crisis,” she said.

Meltzer said right now money would be the best equalizer. “Some kind of bailout, just to support these businesses and help them pay whatever rent they have to pay,” she said.

But small businesses do have some leverage. Nicole LaRusso, director of research and analysis for CBRE Tri-State, a real estate services firm, said in New York City, rents are down and vacancies are up.

“There’s not a lot of tenants lined up, waiting for tenant X to move out so tenant Y can move in,” she said.

So if landlords don’t negotiate, they may be rolling the dice too.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine is effective. So what’s next? In the last few months, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have shared other details of the process including trial blueprints, the breakdown of the subjects and ethnicities and whether they’re taking money from the government. They’re being especially transparent in order to try to temper public skepticism about this vaccine process. The next big test, said Jennifer Miller at the Yale School of Medicine, comes when drug companies release their data, “so that other scientists who the public trust can go in, replicate findings, and communicate them to the public. And hopefully build appropriate trust in a vaccine.” How is President-elect Joe Biden planning to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic turmoil it’s created? On Nov. 9, President-Elect Joe Biden announced three co-chairs of his new COVID-19 task force. But what kind of effect might this task force have during this transition time, before Biden takes office? “The transition team can do a lot to amplify and reinforce the messages of scientists and public health experts,” said Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director for the Immunization Action Coalition. Moore said Biden’s COVID task force can also “start talking to state leaders and other experts about exactly what they need to equip them to roll out the vaccines effectively.” What is it like to search for a job right now? Unemployment fell in October to 6.9%, and people have been coming back into the workforce after losing jobs or giving up on looking for one earlier in the pandemic. But looking for jobs isn’t getting any easier. The key stat right now when it comes to finding a new job? There are nearly twice as many job seekers as there are job openings. Read More Collapse