A Facebook whistleblower is set to tell her story to the Senate. What can we expect?
Oct 5, 2021

A Facebook whistleblower is set to tell her story to the Senate. What can we expect?

Also today: It appears the power grid in Texas isn't close to ready for the winter season, even after being ravaged by February's storm. In the fashion world, resale has witnessed quite the uptick.

Marketplace Morning Report

by David Brancaccio
Oct 5, 2021
Frances Haugen to testify before the Senate

Haugen is the source of leaked documents from Facebook regarding social polarization and Instagram's effect on teen mental health.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

