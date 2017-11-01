11/01/2017: Making legislation marketable for millionaires

(U.S. Edition) Republicans are delaying the release of their proposed tax bill today, but are expected to unveil it tomorrow. One part of the measure could include a "millionaire's tax," which may just be a way to make the bill more marketable to the uber wealthy — we'll explain why. Afterwards, we'll discuss the background of the suspect involved in yesterday's New York truck attack, which left eight people dead and 11 injured. Plus: Patrick Foulis, the New York bureau chief for The Economist, stopped by to discuss whether the $100 billion Saudi Aramco IPO will actually happen.