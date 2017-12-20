DownloadDownload

12/20/2017: Tackling sexism in the workplace

(U.S. Edition) After a procedural snafu, House Republicans will have to vote on the $1.5 trillion tax bill again. But Senate Republicans are already celebrating after their vote. On today's show, we'll discuss what this new tax system will mean for big banks. Afterwards, we'll look at how a business article from almost a quarter century ago can inform workplace culture. Kathleen Reardon, a USC professor, wrote a piece for the Harvard Business Review called "The Memo Every Woman Keeps in Her Desk," which explores how women should address the issue of sexism at the office. 

