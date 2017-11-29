11/29/2017: The Senate is getting closer to passing their tax bill

(U.S. Edition) Senate Republicans may just be able to pass their bill to overhaul America's tax system. Republican Sen. Susan Collins, considered a swing vote, has indicated she'd be on board if she can get two bills that would potentially "mitigate the impact" of the individual mandate's repeal. We'll take a look at what's in these measures and whether they'd actually be effective. Afterwards, we'll discuss a new report that finds public investment in K-12 has declined since 2008, and then hear from Marketplace Weekend host Lizzie O'Leary about her visit to a still-devastated Puerto Rico. It's been months since hurricanes Irma and Maria, yet many are still without power.