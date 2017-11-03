DownloadDownload

11/03/2017: Greece's Yanis Varoufakis on the Greek tragedy of the debt crisis

(U.S. Edition) The House GOP has finally released its plan for a new tax code, which we'll be trying to decode in the coming days. The first item on our agenda: looking at what Republicans want to do with mortgage interest. The proposed bill would limit the deduction on that to the first $500,000. Afterwards, we'll discuss how Republicans want to treat "pass throughs," where your company's profits are taxed as your income. And then to cap off today's show, we'll chat with Greece's former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis about the eurozone and his issue with Greek people being viewed as a separate group from Europeans.

