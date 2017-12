(Markets Edition) Lawmakers are meeting tomorrow in the hopes of reconciling the House and Senate versions of the tax bill. We'll recap some of their key differences, which include controversy over state and local tax deductions. Afterwards, we'll discuss why stores still see a need for glossy catalogs, and then look at where both Amazon and Walmart stand in the retail war.

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.