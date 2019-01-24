Flying blind through the shutdown

DownloadDownload

January 24, 2019

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's days might be numbered, but his potential ouster seems to have piqued investors' interest as the oil-rich nation's bonds spiked. As if the partial government shutdown hasn't complicated the lives of federal workers enough, a second missed paycheck could make things even more difficult for those with child support payments. Plus, how has the shutdown hamstrung economists and investors who rely on government data? Today's show is sponsored by SignNow, the United States Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

