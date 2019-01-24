Flying blind through the shutdown

January 24, 2019

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's days might be numbered, but his potential ouster seems to have piqued investors' interest as the oil-rich nation's bonds spiked. As if the partial government shutdown hasn't complicated the lives of federal workers enough, a second missed paycheck could make things even more difficult for those with child support payments. Plus, how has the shutdown hamstrung economists and investors who rely on government data?