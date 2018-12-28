close

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

2019 will mean a rise in minimum wage for many

December 28, 2018

(U.S. Edition) While the ongoing government shutdown has multitudes of federal workers concerned about their next paycheck, some workers could get some relief in the new year. Twenty states and more than 20 cities across the country will be raising minimum wage in 2019. Also, members of Congress not only have the shutdown to contend with, but also hiring to fill holes in their staffs. The people they hire will be of particular interest to those keeping an eye on diversity on Capitol Hill. Then, we look at the end of the holiday season, where the final two months of the year are typically the busiest for retailers ... but not as profitable as they might seem. Today's show is sponsored by IndeedSelligent and the and Alliance for Lifetime Income

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.