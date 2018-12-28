E-scooters are now popping up in the Motor City

(Markets Edition) This Friday isn’t only the seventh day of the partial government shutdown, it’s also the last pay day for hundreds of thousands of federal workers on furlough. If the shutdown lingers, this might be the last paycheck they see for weeks. We also check in on the markets, which have been up-and-down during the holiday week. Then we head to Detroit, where electric scooters are becoming more and more of a presence in the Motor City, thanks to regulators giving scooter companies the green light. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, Selligent and the and Alliance for Lifetime Income.