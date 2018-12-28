close

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

E-scooters are now popping up in the Motor City

December 28, 2018

(Markets Edition) This Friday isn’t only the seventh day of the partial government shutdown, it’s also the last pay day for hundreds of thousands of federal workers on furlough. If the shutdown lingers, this might be the last paycheck they see for weeks. We also check in on the markets, which have been up-and-down during the holiday week. Then we head to Detroit, where electric scooters are becoming more and more of a presence in the Motor City, thanks to regulators giving scooter companies the green light. Today's show is sponsored by IndeedSelligent and the and Alliance for Lifetime Income.

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.