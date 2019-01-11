When there's no pay on payday for federal workers

January 11, 2019

A national survey finds that 80 percent of Americans live from paycheck to paycheck. So, as the government shutdown lingers for federal workers who aren’t getting paid Friday, how do they manage the bills? We also talk to Sam Sherazi, who works for the federal government in D.C., about how the shutdown has affected life at home. Then we check in on airlines, which are reporting a decline in stocks and less positive outlooks on future revenue. Sabri Ben-Achour takes a deeper dive into why. Today's show is sponsored by PDFfiller, Pitney Bowes and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.