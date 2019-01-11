DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

When there's no pay on payday for federal workers

January 11, 2019

A national survey finds that 80 percent of Americans live from paycheck to paycheck. So, as the government shutdown lingers for federal workers who aren’t getting paid Friday, how do they manage the bills? We also talk to Sam Sherazi, who works for the federal government in D.C., about how the shutdown has affected life at home. Then we check in on airlines, which are reporting a decline in stocks and less positive outlooks on future revenue. Sabri Ben-Achour takes a deeper dive into why. Today's show is sponsored by PDFfillerPitney Bowes and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.  

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.