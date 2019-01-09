The partial shutdown is now affecting food safety

January 09, 2019

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees have been directly affected by the partial government shutdown. Among them are people tasked to keep things safe. That includes the Food and Drug Administration, which keeps watch on about 80 percent of everything we eat. Then we check in on CES in Las Vegas, where Marketplace Tech's Molly Wood is taking in the biggest tech showcase of the year. We also update the tumultuous economic situation in Venezuela as its president begins his second term.