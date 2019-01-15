The scrimmage to endorse a rising NFL star
January 15, 2019
The U.K. parliament votes Tuesday on Prime Minister's Brexit plan, and her prospects don't look so good right now. French President Emmanuel Macron's "grand debate" talks are being held around the country to address citizen concerns. Volkswagen and Ford join forces. Plus, why companies are trying to cash in on Kansas City Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes. Today's show is sponsored by the University of Florida Warrington College of Business, Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage and Indeed.