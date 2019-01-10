DownloadDownload

Taking stock of Venezuela’s economy as Maduro begins new term

January 10, 2019

From the BBC World Service … As Brexit continues in the U.K. Parliament, Japan’s prime minister is meeting with Theresa May to warn of the consequences of a no-deal edit. So, what’s at stake for the Japanese economy? Then, as Venezuela’s president begins a second term, what’s in store for the nation’s struggling economy? Afterwards, we look at whether dating apps be successful in a country where the majority of marriages are still arranged. Today's show is sponsored by IndeedU.S. Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.