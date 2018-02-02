DownloadDownload

02/02/2018: Crypto traders brace for more regulation after Japanese exchange raid

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service… Japanese regulators raided Coincheck’s offices this morning, a week after hackers stole nearly $500 million from the cryptocurrency exchange. Does this spell the beginning of a larger global regulatory crackdown on crypto? Then, Britain’s prime minister, Theresa May, concluded her diplomatic trip to China this week by bringing home more than $12 billion in deals with the promise of creating more than 2,000 jobs. But will that help bolster U.K. citizens’ diminishing confidence in her post-Brexit abilities? Afterwards, to Senegal where the French president is trying to raise $3 billion to get a quarter million children to school worldwide. 

