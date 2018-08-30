DownloadDownload

U.S., Canada at odds over dairy industry protections

(U.S. Edition) President Trump has given Canada a Friday deadline to get on board with a revised trade agreement designed to replace NAFTA. One of the big sticking points in negotiations is how Canada protects its dairy industry. Then, Argentina is requesting that the International Monetary Fund expedite the payment of a $50-billion aid package it got in June. This gives off the appearance to many that Argentina's economy is struggling even more than they thought. Also, we take a look at French president Emmanuel Macron's idea for a pool of funds that extends to all euro-using countries in the event of an economic emergency. Today's show is sponsored by Abby Connect (Abbyconnect.com/morning) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (08/30/2018)

