10/10/2017: Macron braced for showdown with French unions

(Global Edition) From the BBC’s World Service … French unions are urging millions of public sector workers to join a one-day strike in the latest industrial action against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to cut jobs and freeze pay. While some airlines have cancelled flights, we look at why the French economy may be ready for reform. Also, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim warns humans to get ready for the rise of the robot to ensure they’re not left on the scrap heap. Ahead of the World Bank's annual meeting in Washington, we ask him why countries need a "crash course" in automation. Then, Nobel Prize in economics winner Richard Thaler has been praised for his work looking at everyday unconscious biases. We examine the gender bias in economics, and why there are fewer women in the profession than men.