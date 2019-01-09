Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during player introductions prior to the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. - Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/01/09/world/why-brands-are-chasing-down-nfl-quarterback-commercial-deals/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

There are a few rising-star quarterbacks in the NFL playoffs this season— one of them is 23-year-old Patrick Mahomes. In his first year as a starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes was a major factor in the team's 12-4 regular-season record. His 50 touchdown passes not only helped the Chiefs, but secured Mahomes’ place alongside an elite pair of NFL quarterbacks. Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are the only other two with 50 or more touchdown passes in a season. His talent hasn’t gone unnoticed: with the increased exposure comes more commercial opportunities.

For more on this story, click on the audio player above.