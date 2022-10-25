How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

My Economy

How twin sisters launched an artisanal Cuban cigar shop in Miami

Anais Amin Oct 25, 2022
Yvette and Yvonne Rodriguez, owners of Tres Lindas Cubanas Cigars. Courtesy Tres Lindas Cubanas Cigars
Yvette and Yvonne Rodriguez, owners of Tres Lindas Cubanas Cigars. Courtesy Tres Lindas Cubanas Cigars
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

For twin sisters Yvette and Yvonne Rodriguez, their grandmother was a source of inspiration in kickstarting their business Tres Lindas Cubanas Cigars, a Cuban cigar shop based in Miami. “If you Google ‘Cuban woman smoking a cigar,’ that looks just like my grandmother,” said Yvonne.

The Rodriguez sisters source their cigars from a factory in Estelí, Nicaragua. The sisters create the blend and the workers in Nicaragua put it together to then ship the rolled-up cigars back to Miami.

The Rodriguez’s individually package and ship the cigars to paying customers, but there are some challenges, Yvette said, as “the amount of orders that we’re still receiving is coming in at a […] faster pace.” Still, they are able to manage business.

“We don’t take them as issues, we take them as part of the journey,” Yvonne said. “Then, when you’re done handling business, you pour yourself some rum, you light up your cigar and you sit back under the humid Miami air.”

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of "My Economy."









