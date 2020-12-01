Unemployment recipients aren’t getting support they’re eligible for, report finds

When it comes to joblessness in this country, we’ve been miscounting and paying too little in unemployment assistance. That’s according to a new report from the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo joined “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio to discuss its findings.

Nova Safo: Among the two big takeaways in this report is the finding that a lot of people have been shortchanged on the aid they’re entitled to. This has to do with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program — that’s the one the federal government funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, meant for people who don’t qualify for regular state unemployment aid, like gig workers.

The Government Accountability Office found that after the $600 dollars in weekly supplemental aid from the federal government expired over the summer, in 29 of the 41 states that reported data, unemployed people were getting paid less than the $245 a week needed to remain above the federal poverty line. That’s less than Congress intended for them to get.

David Brancaccio: And why is that?

Safo: States had a flood of claims initially, so they started by paying out the minimum amount allowed by law, just to get money out to people quickly. The idea was they’d later process documentation and proof of income, and pay back what people are owed.

In a lot of states, that still hadn’t happened as of late fall. On top of that, in 13 states, regular state unemployment aid left many people below the poverty line, as well.

In the meantime, the backlog is partly to blame for another problem, which is that we’re not getting an accurate count of how many people are jobless.

The Labor Department counts claims, not people. So if one person has multiple weeks of claims — due to the backlog, or just the way some states process [claims], doing multiple weeks at once — that can cause inflated figures.

That means we’re not getting an accurate picture of the unemployment crisis itself.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Are states ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccines? Claire Hannan, executive director of the nonprofit Association of Immunization Managers, which represents state health officials, said states have been making good progress in their preparations. And we could have several vaccines pretty soon. But states still need more funding, she said. Hannan doesn’t think a lack of additional funding would hold up distribution initially, but it could cause problems down the road. “It’s really worrisome that Congress may not pass funding or that there’s information circulating saying that states don’t need additional funding,” she said. How is the service industry dealing with the return of coronavirus restrictions? Without another round of something like the Paycheck Protection Program, which kept a lot of businesses afloat during the pandemic’s early stages, the outlook is bleak for places like restaurants. Some in the San Francisco Bay Area, for example, only got one week of indoor dining back before cases rose and restrictions went back into effect. Restaurant owners are revamping their business models in an effort to survive while waiting to see if they’ll be able to get more aid. How are hospitals handling the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases? As the pandemic surges and more medical professionals themselves are coming down with COVID, nearly 1 in 5 hospitals in the country report having a critical shortage of staff, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. One of the knock-on effects of staff shortages is that people who have other medical needs are being asked to wait. Read More Collapse