The jobs report for the month of October was pretty good.

The economy added 638,000 jobs. That’s fewer than in September, but welcome as the job market continues to recover from the cliff it fell off when the pandemic shut the economy down. The unemployment rate came down another point, to just under 7%.

But job gains have been slowing down since the economy first started bouncing back from the massive job losses of early spring. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are surging, and there’s no stimulus in sight from Washington.

In some sectors of the economy, most jobs have come back: manufacturing, construction, financial services, warehousing and transportation.

But jobs in some face-to-face services — bars and restaurants, arts and entertainment, child care — are still down 15% to 30%.

“The easiest part of the economic recovery is behind us,” said Jason Furman, nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. He points out 17 million people went on temporary layoff when the pandemic hit. Many have now been called back.

“Most of that has happened already. Now there’s another 8 million people who don’t have an old job to return to,” Furman said. “That’s going to be harder.”

About a third of jobless Americans are now long-term unemployed, without a job and actively looking for six months or longer, said Elise Gould, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute.

“That is a devastating number,” she said. “As this drags on, I expect those numbers to reach the levels we saw in the Great Recession.”

Back then, nearly half of the jobless were long-term unemployed.

Restoring full employment will be hard, in part, because we’re losing employers at a dizzying pace. Dave Gilbertson tracks this at workforce-management firm Ultimate Kronos Group, which is a Marketplace underwriter.

“Right now, about 10% of companies with fewer than 100 employees that were operating in March are not operating anymore,” he said. “That’s the job recovery that I think is going to take a long time, because you’ve got to get to a place where people are confident enough to reopen businesses.”

Analysts say it may take years before the U.S. economy looks something like pre-pandemic “normal” again.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs New COVID-19 cases and deaths in the U.S. are on the rise. How are Americans reacting? Johns Hopkins University reports the seven-day average of new cases hit 68,767 on Sunday — a record — eclipsing the previous record hit in late July during the second, summer wave of infection. A funny thing is happening with consumers though: Even as COVID-19 cases rise, Americans don’t appear to be shying away from stepping indoors to shop or eat or exercise. Morning Consult asked consumers how comfortable they feel going out to eat, to the shopping mall or on a vacation. And their willingness has been rising. Surveys find consumers’ attitudes vary by age and income, and by political affiliation, said Chris Jackson, who heads up polling at Ipsos. How many people are flying? Has traveled picked up? Flying is starting to recover to levels the airline industry hasn’t seen in months. The Transportation Security Administration announced on Oct. 19 that it’s screened more than 1 million passengers on a single day — its highest number since March 17. The TSA also screened more than 6 million passengers last week, its highest weekly volume since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While travel is improving, the TSA announcement comes amid warnings that the U.S. is in the third wave of the coronavirus. There are now more than 8 million cases in the country, with more than 219,000 deaths. How are Americans feeling about their finances? Nearly half of all Americans would have trouble paying for an unexpected $250 bill and a third of Americans have less income than before the pandemic, according to the latest results of our Marketplace-Edison Poll. Also, 6 in 10 Americans think that race has at least some impact on an individual’s long-term financial situation, but Black respondents are much more likely to think that race has a big impact on a person’s long-term financial situation than white or Hispanic/Latinx respondents. Find the rest of the poll results here, which cover how Americans have been faring financially about six months into the pandemic, race and equity within the workplace and some of the key issues Trump and Biden supporters are concerned about. Read More Collapse