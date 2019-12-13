Shopping in the gig economy after retirement

When Deb Stradinger retired, she wanted a hobby. So she turned to the grocery shopping app, Shipt.

“When I was shopping at the grocery store, I would see [Shipt shoppers],” said Stradinger. “And one day, I just stopped and said, ‘What is it you do?'”

Like Instacart, Shipt allows users to hire shoppers to buy groceries for them, and drop them off at a certain time.

“I use the app for 20, sometimes 30 hours a week. Every week I earn between $300 and $400,” said Stradinger. “It’s not significant, but it’s nice to have a little extra in your pocket.”

