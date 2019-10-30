Mario Draghi’s defining moment

Mario Draghi formally steps down as head of the European Central Bank on Thursday, handing the reins to Christine Lagarde. Draghi took over in 2011, as Europe was still recovering from the global financial crisis and the eurozone was at risk of breaking up. He famously promised “to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro,” winning him fans as well as critics.

