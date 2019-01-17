-

Make Me Smart is back with our first new episode of 2019!

We're the Marketplace podcast where Molly Wood and Kai Ryssdal talk all things tech, economy and culture with expert guests and, of course, all of you. Our motto is "None of us is as smart as all of us," and we'd love you to join the conversation. You can, of course, jump right in with the latest episode. But if you're the back catalog, get-to-know-you type, here are five of our favorite shows so far:

If you didn't see this coming, you weren't paying attention: Politicians who promoted the 2017 tax cuts said companies would use the extra money to reinvest in workers. Fast forward to today and we instead see many companies buying back record amounts of their own stock. Economist Lenore Palladino explains the economic fallout of stock buybacks.

The Sanctuary of Smart: Carla Hayden is the U.S. Librarian of Congress. In this day and age, the library may very well be the least partisan part of Congress. Hayden describes the scope and mission of this public resource and how it endures in an age of polarization and misinformation.

Google is rigged, just not in that way: President Donald Trump has accused platforms like Google of an anti-conservative bias when it comes to search results. Mathematician Cathy O’Neil says he’s wrong about the anti-right wing part. But there is something to what he's saying about bias.

Filter Failure: What news is getting buried by ... all the other news? A lot, actually. We look at one major underreported story: media consolidation. Zeynep Tufekci, professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, explains how a major media deal will transform the way you consume news.

Your brain on Trump: According to George Lakoff, University of California, Berkeley, professor emeritus, Trump communicates using "strict father" language. For over 40 years, Lakoff taught students how certain words activate our unconscious worldview and preclude us from accepting new ideas.

