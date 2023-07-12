The dirty side of the fast-fashion business
It’s time to air out some of fast fashion’s dirty laundry. Recently, fast-fashion retailer Shein was in the headlines over a paid influencer trip to one of its factories in China. It’s also facing allegations that range from labor rights abuses to high levels of carbon emissions.
Sustainable-fashion writer Alden Wicker’s new book, “To Dye For: How Toxic Fashion Is Making Us Sick” documents another gritty side of the industry: the toxic chemicals used to make the clothing many companies sell.
As it turns out, there aren’t many laws in the U.S. to prevent those chemicals from ending up in our clothes.
“It’s a pretty untenable situation that we’re putting this all on consumers who largely do not have a degree in chemistry to protect themselves from what we know are hazardous chemicals,” Wicker said.
On the show today, Wicker explains why harmful chemicals are in our clothing, how flight attendants became a breakthrough case for toxic clothing and how more regulation could help ensure safer practices in the fashion industry. Plus, what consumers can do to reduce their exposure.
Then, more on harmful chemicals: A recent study found a type of “forever chemical” is uncomfortably common in the U.S. water supply. And, the pending merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard got a big push forward from a federal judge this week. We’ll get into why the decision is a major blow to the Federal Trade Commission.
Later, a listener shares an adorable cartoon that has Kimberly Adams written all over it. Plus, this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question is a lesson on the power of language.
