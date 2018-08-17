How lead, bromide and flame retardant turned our environment toxic

(U.S. Edition) The opioid epidemic is getting more attention from the Trump administration, with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Justice Department asking pharmaceutical companies to dial back production of some of the most abused prescription painkillers. Marketplace's Justin Ho tells us more. Also, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is lending a hand to struggling dairies in the form of a $50 million purchase of milk, which is about 12- to 15-million gallons. The milk will get to people through soup kitchens and food banks. Then, we talk about life in an actual toxic environment – we talk to reporter and lawyer Jamie Kitman, who recently wrote a piece in The Nation detailing how toxic chemicals surround our everyday lives, and how much of it can be tied to additives in gasoline.