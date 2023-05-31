Where’s the (lab-grown) beef?

Americans love to eat meat. Last year alone, the average American ate 227 pounds poultry, pork and beef. But meat production comes with its own set of ethical and environmental consequences. So how do we get around these concerns? Dozens of startups say they’ve got the answer: lab-grown meat.

Growing beef or chicken in a lab out of a few tiny animal cells may sound like something out of a sci-fi novel, something that will happen far off in the future, but with nearly $3 billion invested in the lab-grown meat industry, that future may already be near.

“I think that that the supermarket, like tackling a Safeway or Kroger, I think that is easily five to 10 years away. The FDA has already given it a green light. They said it is safe to eat, which means that it is one step closer to being in a restaurant,” says Larissa Zimberoff, a journalist and author of “Technically Food: Inside Silicon Valley’s Mission to Change What We Eat.”

On the show today, Zimberoff explains how meat is grown in a lab, why companies are banking on it as a solution to our omnivore’s dilemma, and the challenges that lie ahead for the growing industry. Plus, is lab-grown food here to stay?

In the News Fix: We have a deal on the debt ceiling. After weeks of back and forth, President Joe Biden and House Republicans have struck a tentative deal to raise the debt limit. We get into what it all means, and why the negotiating might not be over.

Later, a listener weighs in on retailer return policies, and our beloved intern gets creative with his answer to the Make Me Smart question.

