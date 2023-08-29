Adventures in Housing"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The plastic recycling hoax
Aug 29, 2023
Episode 993

The plastic recycling hoax

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Why it might be time to rethink the three R's — reduce, reuse, recycle — when it comes to plastic.

Plastic is just about everywhere, and there’s going to be a lot more of it. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development expects global plastic use to triple by 2060. So what are we to do with all the waste?

Tossing empty iced coffee cups, peanut butter jars and blueberry containers into a recycling bin might seem like the obvious solution. But while the plastics industry has been working hard to promote recycling as a fix since the ’70s, it turns out our recycling systems are not equipped to handle the various plastics we use.

“Think of your own home. On top of your washing machine, you probably have a bright orange, hard plastic detergent bottle. And then in your refrigerator, you might have a squeezable clear ketchup bottle. Those two plastic containers cannot be recycled together,” said Judith Enck, founder of Beyond Plastics and former regional administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. 

On the show today: the fundamental problems with plastic recycling and the ubiquitous chasing-arrow symbol, and what we should do about it.

Then, we’ll discuss Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s visit to China, and why it may be time for Chinese officials to make a visit of their own. And is Yahoo is making a comeback?

Later, we’ll hear some listeners’ thoughts on robotaxis. And this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question comes from one of the economists behind our favorite nerdy econ game, Tradle.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. You can reach us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:44 PM PDT
24:42
3:29 PM PDT
29:13
1:55 PM PDT
1:50
7:44 AM PDT
8:09
3:07 AM PDT
5:43
3:00 AM PDT
2:45
Aug 21, 2023
44:25
London puts a price on pollution as it expands its ultra low emission zone
Marketplace Morning Report
London puts a price on pollution as it expands its ultra low emission zone
Who wins in today's housing market?
Who wins in today's housing market?
The awkward return of the business meal
The awkward return of the business meal
New episodes of "Million Bazillion" coming Sept. 5!
Million Bazillion
New episodes of "Million Bazillion" coming Sept. 5!