DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Bank of Japan kicks off week of central bank mania

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … The Bank of Japan surprised investors today when it made no changes to monetary policy. We’ll explore why the decision from the BOJ – the last mover in the global central bank chain – was so closely watched. Then, new figures on U.K. car manufacturing look a bit shocking, but we look under the hood to identify what’s driving a domestic production decline and how Brexit is adding to a longer-term headache. Afterwards, large corporations, including Starbucks, have recently announced plans to eliminate single-use plastics. But is there more consumers can do to reduce their plastic footprint? We talk to the author of a new book out this week called "Turning the Tide on Plastic."  Today's show is sponsored by Abby Connect (Abbyconnect.com/morning), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/31/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.