Bank of Japan kicks off week of central bank mania

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … The Bank of Japan surprised investors today when it made no changes to monetary policy. We'll explore why the decision from the BOJ – the last mover in the global central bank chain – was so closely watched. Then, new figures on U.K. car manufacturing look a bit shocking, but we look under the hood to identify what's driving a domestic production decline and how Brexit is adding to a longer-term headache. Afterwards, large corporations, including Starbucks, have recently announced plans to eliminate single-use plastics. But is there more consumers can do to reduce their plastic footprint? We talk to the author of a new book out this week called "Turning the Tide on Plastic." (07/31/2018)