Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/04/03/economy/rejuvenated-tiger-woods-makes-golf-economy-hum/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

After a string of well-publicized personal struggles including infidelity, DUI, addiction and rehab, not to mention four back surgeries in three years, Tiger Woods is back and playing pretty well. And when Tiger Woods is good, things are good in golf. TV ratings pick up, sponsors get happy and it all adds up to a rejuvenated golf economy. As the four-time Masters champion prepares to play the famed tournament for the first time since 2015, Marketplace’s Andy Uhler takes a look at a term that’s become part of the sports and marketing lexicon: The Tiger Effect.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.