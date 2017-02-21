DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

02/21/2017: Betting on Trump

The president's plan to crack down on illegal immigration calls for more arrests, more agents and more deportations. But we wondered whether the system for deporting immigrants has the capacity to handle this kind of growth, so we did the numbers. Later in the show, we talk to Erin Simpson, co-host of the "Bombshell" podcast, about the appointment of Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser. We also hear from two coal miners living in West Virginia, where 12,000 mining jobs have been lost and Trump supporters are betting he'll bring them back. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Bills
Lunchmoney Lewis
Listen and Buy Now
Bad Girls
M.I.A.
Listen and Buy Now
Doo Wop (That Thing)
Lauryn Hill
Listen and Buy Now
Hate It Or Love It [feat. 50 Cent] [Explicit]
The Game
Listen and Buy Now
101
Walla
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 12 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.