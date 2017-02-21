02/21/2017: Betting on Trump

The president's plan to crack down on illegal immigration calls for more arrests, more agents and more deportations. But we wondered whether the system for deporting immigrants has the capacity to handle this kind of growth, so we did the numbers. Later in the show, we talk to Erin Simpson, co-host of the "Bombshell" podcast, about the appointment of Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser. We also hear from two coal miners living in West Virginia, where 12,000 mining jobs have been lost and Trump supporters are betting he'll bring them back.