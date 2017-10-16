10/16/2017: NFL player Colin Kaepernick files grievance against the league

(U.S. Edition) Colin Kaepernick — the football player who began kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice — has filed a grievance against the NFL, claiming that the league's teams colluded to keep him from getting a new contract. On today's show, we'll look at what the league's collective bargaining agreement means for his case. Afterwards, we'll discuss Alibaba's plan to double its spending on research and development to $15 billion over the next three years. And finally, we'll talk about the consequences that deportations in Texas could have on the state's school system.