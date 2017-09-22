DownloadDownload

09/22/2017: What's driving the Senate's looming deadline

When Senator John McCain announced he'd vote no on the latest GOP replacement for Obamacare, he said: "The specter of September 30th budget reconciliation deadline has hung over this entire process," and he's right. We keep hearing about how Republicans need to get something done by the end of the month, and we'll start today's show with the health care drama and the legislative mechanism driving it. Then: Aaron Hernandez's autopsy result showed severe brain damage, and it's just the latest in a string of injury revelations for the NFL, but what effect will they really have on the league's $14 billion business? Plus, the latest bad news for Uber.  

Kai Ryssdal
