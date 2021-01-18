Jan 18, 2021
Will rent relief come soon enough?
On today's show: Assistance is on the way, but with the CDC's eviction moratorium set to expire, will the money come in time? Plus, the business of backyard ice rinks.
Rental assistance is on the way, but will it come in time?
Right now the only thing keeping millions of renters in their homes is the CDC’s eviction moratorium, which expires Jan. 31.
Some things we know about filing 2020 taxes
Because so many people worked from home this year, some taxpayers may have to do more research and paperwork.
How one small business owner kept all his employees with revenue down 70%
Drew Dalzell, president of Diablo Sound in Los Angeles, took on half a million dollars in debt to keep his business afloat and staff working.
Logistical challenges just beginning for nation's vaccination drive
As eligibility expands, the tasks involved in scheduling and managing distribution become more complex.
Pandemic drives backyard ice rink boom
Families in the Upper Midwest are getting creative as they look for outdoor activities for their kids during the cold winter months.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer