Will rent relief come soon enough?
Jan 18, 2021

Will rent relief come soon enough?

On today's show: Assistance is on the way, but with the CDC's eviction moratorium set to expire, will the money come in time? Plus, the business of backyard ice rinks.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

Rental assistance is on the way, but will it come in time?

by Samantha Fields
Jan 18, 2021
Right now the only thing keeping millions of renters in their homes is the CDC’s eviction moratorium, which expires Jan. 31.
Demonstrators march in the street during the Cancel Rent and Mortgages rally on June 30, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Some things we know about filing 2020 taxes

by Andy Uhler
Jan 18, 2021
Because so many people worked from home this year, some taxpayers may have to do more research and paperwork.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
COVID-19

How one small business owner kept all his employees with revenue down 70%

by Reema Khrais and Andie Corban
Jan 18, 2021
Drew Dalzell, president of Diablo Sound in Los Angeles, took on half a million dollars in debt to keep his business afloat and staff working.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
COVID-19

Logistical challenges just beginning for nation's vaccination drive

by Blake Farmer
Jan 18, 2021
As eligibility expands, the tasks involved in scheduling and managing distribution become more complex.
Sally Kohn of Tennessee enlisted a neighbor in the medical field to help her arrange her coronavirus vaccination.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
COVID-19

Pandemic drives backyard ice rink boom

by Britta Greene
Jan 18, 2021
Families in the Upper Midwest are getting creative as they look for outdoor activities for their kids during the cold winter months.
Shea Finnegan, age 6, skates with friends on Dec. 13, 2020. Allen Ratai built this rink outside his family home in Duluth and has been helping friends build their own rinks this year, as well.
James Napoli
