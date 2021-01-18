Backyard ice rinks are something of an annual tradition across the Upper Midwest. This year, though, interest in rink building has soared as families look for activities to get through the cold winter months.

In Minneapolis, Andy Small — father to two young kids — has been working on a rink with his cousin Adam Ciardelli. By early December, they’d constructed a small frame out of two-by-fours and plywood, supported by cinder blocks around the edge.

It’s nothing too fancy, but the prospect of having a place to skate right out the front door was hugely exciting for the family.

Hockey has been on pause here for much of the season, though it has started up again in some places. Small said it has been difficult to find activities for his two kids to get involved in safely, particularly as the days got colder and darker. He has watched friends construct backyard rinks in the past and decided that this year, it was time to try his hand.

Cousins Andy Small and Adam Ciardelli examine their progress installing an ice rink in Small’s yard in Minneapolis. (Britta Greene)

“All the kids play hockey — my kids, my cousin’s kids, a lot of the neighborhood kids,” Small said. “So we thought, this is the year to do it.”

Families looking to take their installation process up a notch can purchase specialty parts from a number of suppliers, among them a company called NiceRink. In a normal year, NiceRink President Jim Stoller said, he might plan for 10 to 15% growth. This year, he said, that figure is in the triple digits.

“Fortunately for us, we got the COVID bump and not the COVID slump,” he said.

NiceRink works with a network of local dealers and installers. One of those firms in the Twin Cities area, Warner’s Outdoor Solutions, has seen demand grow 30 to 40% this year, said Jim Bever, who oversees Warner’s ice rink business.

An ice rink in the works in Lakeville, Minnesota, being installed by Warner’s Outdoor Solutions. The company has seen demand for rinks climb this year. (Britta Greene)

“It’s been incredible,” Bever said. Even local restaurants have been calling, looking to convert parking lots into rinks for the winter season.

While some are hiring professionals, many are turning to friends and family members for expertise.

In Duluth, Minnesota, experienced rink-builder Allen Ratai said friends have been calling him all season, looking for advice on their first rinks. Some are taking on modest projects, he said, but others are going all out.

“I mean, we had the excavator and Bobcat bringing in hundreds of yards of dirt and leveling yards,” he said, referring to construction machinery.

It’s been fun, Ratai said, having a project to work on with friends and their kids — a silver lining of an otherwise tough year.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs With a slow vaccine rollout so far, how has the government changed its approach? On Tuesday, Jan. 12, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced changes to how the federal government is distributing vaccine doses. The CDC has expanded coronavirus vaccine eligibility to everyone 65 and older, along with people with conditions that might raise their risks of complications from COVID-19. The new approach also looks to reward those states that are the most efficient by giving them more doses, but critics say that won’t address underlying problems some states are having with vaccine rollout. What kind of help can small businesses get right now? A new round of Paycheck Protection Program loans recently became available for pandemic-ravaged businesses. These loans don’t have to be paid back if rules are met. Right now, loans are open for first-time applicants. And the application has to go through community banking organizations — no big banks, for now, at least. This rollout is designed to help business owners who couldn’t get a PPP loan before. What does the hiring situation in the U.S. look like as we enter the new year? New data on job openings and postings provide a glimpse of what to expect in the job market in the coming weeks and months. This time of year typically sees a spike in hiring and job-search activity, says Jill Chapman with Insperity, a recruiting services firm. But that kind of optimistic planning for the future isn’t really the vibe these days. Job postings have been lagging on the job search site Indeed. Listings were down about 11% in December compared to a year earlier. Read More Collapse