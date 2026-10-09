Surprise, you've got medical bills!

A law meant to reduce unexpected medical bills has shifted the burden from patients to employers. Plus: solo sailing, and a tale of two farm economies.
Households are increasingly invested in the stock market, and massive AI investment is boosting GDP.
Even agriculture has gone K-shaped.
The 2020 No Surprises Act shielded patients from big emergency care bills and set up arbitration to resolve payment disputes. But now the costs are landing on employers.
Cole Brauer was the first woman from the U.S. to sail solo in a race around the world. Now, with a new memoir out, she’s already looking to the future.