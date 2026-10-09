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Oct 9, 2026

Surprise, you've got medical bills!

A law meant to reduce unexpected medical bills has shifted the burden from patients to employers. Plus: solo sailing, and a tale of two farm economies.

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Surprise, you've got medical bills!
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Surprise, you've got medical bills!