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Oct 9, 2026

Trump names his new AI task force the "Super Intelligence Force"

Plus, the Senate fails to advance the Ratepayer Protection Act, and new poll shows voters' distrust of D.C.'s handling of AI risks.

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President Donald Trump is accompanied by leaders in the AI sector on Sept. 29, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump is accompanied by leaders in the AI sector on Sept. 29, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

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President Donald Trump named a new superhero-sounding AI task force this week dubbed the “Super Intelligence Force.” It's led by Jay Clayton, the new AI Czar and also director of national intelligence.

Plus, Democrats in the Senate blocked a bill to address data center energy costs ahead of the midterm elections, and a new poll shows Americans are not feeling too great about how our leaders in government are dealing with the risks from AI. Cristiano Lima-Strong, senior AI and government reporter at Bloomberg Government, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino to break down these stories on this week’s “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

More on this

President Donald Trump announces creation of 'Super Intelligence Force' AI task force” from ABC News

New AI Czar Unveils Goals, Members of White House Task Force” from The Wall Street Journal

Senate Democrats block Husted-led bill on data centers, calling it ‘toothless’” from NBC News

Ratepayer Protection Act Falls Three Votes Short in Senate” from Environment Energy Leader

Most US voters say Trump, Congress don't take AI risks seriously, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds” from Reuters

Sam Altman says OpenAI has more AI incidents to disclose” from Politico’s Decoded

The Team