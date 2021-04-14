The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Will company culture come back after the pandemic?
Apr 14, 2021

Will company culture come back after the pandemic?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A company’s culture is intangible, but it is very real. Also on today's show: Retailers are trying to hire tens of thousands of workers, and why some companies didn't sign a statement pushing back against a restrictive Georgia voting law.

Segments From this episode

Retailers try to hire tens of thousands of workers

by Marielle Segarra
Apr 14, 2021
One way retailers and restaurants can attract workers is to offer higher pay, though that's easier for larger businesses.
IHOP, as well as other restaurants and retailers, is hiring people to meet an expected increase in customer demand.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Can company culture survive Zoom?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 14, 2021
"Culture doesn't come for free," one professor told us. "You have to keep feeding it."
Hand in Hand Soap's financial controller Arnie Cohen and his green-winged macaw Zoey make an appearance during a recent meeting.
Courtesy Hand in Hand Soap
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Merger set to create world's largest Spanish-language media company

by Andy Uhler
Apr 14, 2021
The combined company’s prospective leader says the merger is about becoming a force in Spanish-language streaming.
The potential streaming catalog of the combined Televisa and Univision could attract a more diverse audience.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Music, food and myth-busting bring vaccines to hesitant farmworkers

by Nova Safo
Apr 14, 2021
As much as 18% of the U.S. agricultural and farmworker population has tested positive for COVID-19 compared to 5% of the general population.
Rico Peralta holds up a bandana with messages in multiple languages spoken in the Central Valley. They’ve found that farmworkers prefer bandanas to face masks.
Nova Safo/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Boat builders struggle to meet soaring demand, solve supply chain woes

by Kai Ryssdal and Minju Park
Apr 14, 2021
Boat sales leaped to a 13-year high in 2020, and the boom is expected to continue through 2021.
Back Cove Yachts builds recreational power boats. The company has an order backlog partly due to disruptions in the global manufacturing environment.
Courtesy of Jason Constantine
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Necessary Evil Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Un Universo Para Los Dos Oktoberklubben
El Otro Chile Portavoz, Stailok
Plate Richard Houghten
Kamikaze

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Bike prices still riding high due to supply chain backups
Bike prices still riding high due to supply chain backups
How surging anti-Asian violence is taking its toll on Asian-owned businesses
How surging anti-Asian violence is taking its toll on Asian-owned businesses
Inflation, after the pandemic, is going to change. Or is it?
Inflation, after the pandemic, is going to change. Or is it?
Fallout from pandemic job loss: Workplace lawsuits
COVID-19
Fallout from pandemic job loss: Workplace lawsuits