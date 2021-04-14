Apr 14, 2021
Will company culture come back after the pandemic?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A company’s culture is intangible, but it is very real. Also on today's show: Retailers are trying to hire tens of thousands of workers, and why some companies didn't sign a statement pushing back against a restrictive Georgia voting law.
Segments From this episode
Retailers try to hire tens of thousands of workers
One way retailers and restaurants can attract workers is to offer higher pay, though that's easier for larger businesses.
Can company culture survive Zoom?
"Culture doesn't come for free," one professor told us. "You have to keep feeding it."
Merger set to create world's largest Spanish-language media company
The combined company’s prospective leader says the merger is about becoming a force in Spanish-language streaming.
Music, food and myth-busting bring vaccines to hesitant farmworkers
As much as 18% of the U.S. agricultural and farmworker population has tested positive for COVID-19 compared to 5% of the general population.
Boat builders struggle to meet soaring demand, solve supply chain woes
Boat sales leaped to a 13-year high in 2020, and the boom is expected to continue through 2021.
Music from the episode
Necessary Evil Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Un Universo Para Los Dos Oktoberklubben
El Otro Chile Portavoz, Stailok
Plate Richard Houghten
Kamikaze MØ
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer