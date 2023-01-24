Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Why unemployment remains low even as layoffs tick up
Jan 23, 2023

Eblis/Getty Images
Hint: It has to do with the tight job market and old unemployment systems. Plus, an MBA class tackles uncomfortable workplace conversations.

Segments From this episode

Layoffs are up, first-time jobless claims are down. What gives?

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 23, 2023
The job market is still tight, so many who've lost jobs rejoin the workforce fast. Others aren't eager to deal with the unemployment insurance system.
Despite layoffs at big tech and finance companies, first-time jobless claims recently fell to 190,000 — a level rarely seen since the pandemic hit in 2020.
Eblis/Getty Images
Business economists seem a little more optimistic, survey finds

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 23, 2023
A majority still think the country is headed for a recession. But the majority's shrinking.
A little more than half of economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics expect a recession, down from about two-thirds in October.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Banks want in on digital wallets — and the consumer data that comes with them

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 23, 2023
Seven banks, including Wells Fargo and Capital One, are launching a competitor to services like Apple Pay and PayPal later this year.
Banks are slated to unveil a new digital wallet later this year, aimed at competing with services like Apple Pay.
Duane Prokop/Getty Images for MasterCard
What would a common currency mean for Brazil and Argentina?

by Lily Jamali
Jan 23, 2023
The eurozone, the world's largest currency bloc, is both a blueprint and cautionary tale for the two countries.
Argentina's inflation rate hit a three-decade record of 95% last year. Above, Argentine pesos in a bill-counting machine.
Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images
This grad course teaches MBA students how to handle conflict at work

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jan 23, 2023
Role-playing is key in training to fix interpersonal problems on the job. "It's not about being right or wrong, it's being effective," a facilitator says.
"Managing up" is a challenging part of workplace relationships. "There's the power dynamics of, 'What if I tell this person this and then am I gonna get fired?'" said Bree Jenkins, a facilitator of Difficult Conversations: Conflict Lab.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
