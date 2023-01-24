Why unemployment remains low even as layoffs tick up
Hint: It has to do with the tight job market and old unemployment systems. Plus, an MBA class tackles uncomfortable workplace conversations.
Segments From this episode
Layoffs are up, first-time jobless claims are down. What gives?
The job market is still tight, so many who've lost jobs rejoin the workforce fast. Others aren't eager to deal with the unemployment insurance system.
Business economists seem a little more optimistic, survey finds
A majority still think the country is headed for a recession. But the majority's shrinking.
Banks want in on digital wallets — and the consumer data that comes with them
Seven banks, including Wells Fargo and Capital One, are launching a competitor to services like Apple Pay and PayPal later this year.
What would a common currency mean for Brazil and Argentina?
The eurozone, the world's largest currency bloc, is both a blueprint and cautionary tale for the two countries.
This grad course teaches MBA students how to handle conflict at work
Role-playing is key in training to fix interpersonal problems on the job. "It's not about being right or wrong, it's being effective," a facilitator says.
