Why the wealth gap between Black and white Americans persists
Emancipation from slavery is nearly 160 years old, but the economic emancipation of Black Americans is ongoing. Plus, Japanese consumers grapple with rising prices after decades of stagnation.
Are rising mortgage rates already cooling the hot real estate market?
The number of pending sales is down from last year, but homes are still selling quickly.
Slavery ended in the 1860s. Why hasn't the wealth gap closed for Black Americans?
Juneteenth commemorates Black Americans' emancipation from slavery, yet their economic emancipation continues.
Summer school is increasingly important for students, but where are the teachers?
With many teachers exhausted by the demands of the pandemic, it's harder for school districts to recruit them for summer work.
How FTC Chair Lina Khan wants to modernize the watchdog agency
"Marketplace" host Kimberly Adams speaks with Federal Trade Commissioner Lina Khan about taking on Big Tech in the courts.
Japanese shocked by rising prices after decades of economic stagnation
Japan had struggled to even reach the central bank inflation target of 2%.
