Why the wealth gap between Black and white Americans persists
Jun 20, 2022

Why the wealth gap between Black and white Americans persists

Emancipation from slavery is nearly 160 years old, but the economic emancipation of Black Americans is ongoing. Plus, Japanese consumers grapple with rising prices after decades of stagnation.

Segments From this episode

Are rising mortgage rates already cooling the hot real estate market?

by Lily Jamali
Jun 20, 2022
The number of pending sales is down from last year, but homes are still selling quickly.
Mortgage rates have doubled since a year ago to about 6%, but homes are still selling swiftly.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Slavery ended in the 1860s. Why hasn't the wealth gap closed for Black Americans?

by Kimberly Adams and Sean McHenry
Jun 20, 2022
Juneteenth commemorates Black Americans' emancipation from slavery, yet their economic emancipation continues.
Demonstrators marched Friday in Newark, New Jersey, to celebrate Juneteenth and demand reparations for Black Americans. Structural and legal barriers have limited Black people's opportunities to build wealth.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Summer school is increasingly important for students, but where are the teachers?

by Stephanie Hughes
Jun 20, 2022
With many teachers exhausted by the demands of the pandemic, it's harder for school districts to recruit them for summer work.
Summer school programs can be helpful for students whose education was disrupted by COVID. But finding educators willing to work this summer is easier said than done.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
How FTC Chair Lina Khan wants to modernize the watchdog agency

"Marketplace" host Kimberly Adams speaks with Federal Trade Commissioner Lina Khan about taking on Big Tech in the courts.
Japanese shocked by rising prices after decades of economic stagnation

by Mariko Oi
Jun 20, 2022
Japan had struggled to even reach the central bank inflation target of 2%.
Japanese consumers have come to expect stable prices, making it difficult for stores to consider increasing them.
Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Green Eyes Arlo Parks
Luvaroq Elujay, serpentwithfeet
Goat Head Brittany Howard
2 the Music KAYTRANADA, Iman Omri
Lift Honey Dijon
Lost Frank Ocean

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

